Analysis: Notre Dame Basketball, Mike Brey At The Crossroads
The red flags were popping up throughout the week.
The initial one came during a 72-51 defeat in Wednesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge at No. 3 Maryland in which the game was not nearly as close as the score indicated.
It wasn't necessarily a grave moment because the Terrapins could be Final Four timber this year … but a better performance by the Fighting Irish could have been uplifting.
Next, late in the contest, sophomore guard Robby Carmody, the team’s most effective driver to the basket, suffered an ACL tear that will sideline him a second consecutive season.
A couple of days later prior to Friday’s practice, 20th-year Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey was asked if those woes were disconcerting.
“I am too far into my career to really worry about it," Brey said. "If I were young, I would. I think this group will develop.”
A sense of urgency appeared to be absent. When it comes from the top it tends to have a trickle-down effect.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news