The red flags were popping up throughout the week.

The initial one came during a 72-51 defeat in Wednesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge at No. 3 Maryland in which the game was not nearly as close as the score indicated.

It wasn't necessarily a grave moment because the Terrapins could be Final Four timber this year … but a better performance by the Fighting Irish could have been uplifting.

Next, late in the contest, sophomore guard Robby Carmody, the team’s most effective driver to the basket, suffered an ACL tear that will sideline him a second consecutive season.

A couple of days later prior to Friday’s practice, 20th-year Fighting Irish head coach Mike Brey was asked if those woes were disconcerting.