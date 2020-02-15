News More News
Analysis: Mike Mickens, Notre Dame Try To Turn Corner In CB Recruiting

Lou Somogyi
The stark contrast between football recruiting at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Cincinnati — from where Mike Mickens reportedly will be hired by the Fighting Irish as the new cornerbacks coach — was demonstrated this month.

At Cincinnati, a celebration on the @UC Recruiting Twitter page featured the announcement of the “#1 Recruiting Class In School History.”

Mike Mickens' reputation at identifying and developing young talent has been promising the past several years.
Among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, the Bearcats finished No. 39 on the recruiting trail. It was a jump from its No. 47 ranking in 2018, and even a quantum leap from the No. 63 (2017) and No. 75 (2016) ratings the two previous years.

