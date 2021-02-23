Yet another example of what a difference a year makes.

Last spring we ranked this group No. 9 out of 10, and the uncertainty manifested itself when the Irish brought in Stanford graduate transfer Trevor Speights in May as a sixth candidate even though he barely played for the Cardinal during an injury-ridden career (and did not pass the physical at Notre Dame).

Fortunately, out of nowhere came sophomore Kyren Williams, who demonstrated ferocity as a runner (1,125 yards, 13 touchdowns), capability as a receiver (35 catches, third most on the team) and fearless competence as a blocker.

Top-100 recruit/speedster Chris Tyree quickly established himself as the No. 2 man and had the second-most rushing yards by a freshman in the 11-year Brian Kelly era with 496 at 6.8 yards per clip. Entering his senior year, C’Bo Flemister has tallied 10 touchdowns the past two years as a quality third option.

This position group has come such a long way in a short time that playing powerful four-star freshman Audric Estime (No. 132 player nationally by Rivals) or classmate Logan Diggs, the Louisiana Class 5A Outstanding Offensive Player recipient, is now more a luxury than necessity.