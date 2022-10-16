SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Shortly before kickoff of one of the most perplexing Notre Dame’s football outcomes I’ve witnessed in Notre Dame Stadium in the past decade, I turned to colleague Tyler James, next to me, and shared a dream. Not a dream in the sense of a vision or a hope or an aspiration, but an actual plot line of how my twisted mind works while I’m asleep. I dreamt I was at the Stanford-ND game at Notre Dame Stadium, and Irish freshman Jaylen Sneed was playing quarterback. No, I am not on medication of any kind. As bizarre as pondering the infinitesimally slim likelihood that dream would turn out to be precognitive, what unfolded Saturday night in the actual 16-14 Cardinal upset of an Irish team trending toward the top 25 a week earlier wasn’t any less absurd that putting a burgeoning college linebacker at his high school offensive position. At the very top of the bumfuzzling developments Saturday night was how a team that seemed to reveal its absolute floor in a 26-21 home loss to Marshall on Sept. 10 managed to fall through that into its figurative mother’s basement against Stanford. When one of the worst defenses in the 131-team FBS can dominate your offense like it did a 1-5 FCS Colgate team in college football’s opening weekend, it only made sense to check to see if firemarcusfreeman.com, firetommyrees.com and even fireerichansen.com were functional websites. It’s in that context that I bring you a look at the Irish (3-3) at midseason. Twisted, unpredictable but certainly not the most dire six-game Notre Dame football snapshot I’ve seen. One that comes to mind which fits that particular description unfolded during the Bob Davie Era (1997-2001), when not only did we regularly witness mediocre football, but with it — in perpetuity — it was paired with the excuses of being too young, too injured and not having a schedule that included enough “directional schools” to be reasonably competitive. Really.

MIDSEASON MVP

Well duh, and it’s a shame that junior tight end Michael Mayer’s final collegiate season won’t end on a big stage somewhere. His 38 catches for 411 yards and five TDs puts him on a trajectory to break his single-season school records from last season in tight end receptions (71) and tight end TD catches (7) in 12 games, and tight end receiving yards (846) if he doesn’t opt out of an inconsequential bowl game. My runner-up would be sophomore left tackle Joe Alt. He’s actually Pro Football Focus’ choice for MVP, based on film grades through six games (89.7), and was rated by PFF as the best left tackle in the country through last week. Mayer was ND’s second-highest graded player on either side of the ball (86.2). The rest of the top five on offense — and this will get a rise out of a large part of the fan base — comprises No. 3 freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (73.8), albeit in just 17 season snaps; No. 4 sophomore running back Audric Estimé (73.7); and No. 5 freshman tight end Eli Raridon (72.9), another player with a relatively small sample size (76 snaps compared to Alt’s 421). On defense, seven of the top 10 were defensive linemen, with the overall top seven very tightly packed — 1. Senior vyper end Isaiah Foskey (76.4), 2. Senior vyper end Justin Ademilola (73.9). 3. Senior linebacker Jack Kiser (73.5), 4. Junior defensive end Rylie Mills (73.1), 5. Senior safety Brandon Joseph (72.5), 6. Senior nose guard Howard Cross (72.2) and 7. Grad senior defensive tackle Chris Smith (72.1).

MIDSEASON HYPOTHETICAL

What would Notre Dame’s record be at this point with Brian Kelly back for a 13th year? That’s still assuming QB Tyler Buchner gets injured in game 2, and with Kelly’s old coaching staff intact, including current head coach Marcus Freeman as the defensive coordinator — none of which was guaranteed to happen in 2022. The easy, knee-jerk response is 5-1. And maybe that’s reality, too. But consider there were a handful of top-line, draft-eligible Irish players who at least strongly hinted that they wouldn’t have come back if Kelly had. There’s also the timeline on the offensive line’s maturation. You could see a Kelly-coached team beating Marshall and Stanford, but maybe the O-line holds the Irish back in games against North Carolina and BYU if Jeff Quinn or someone other than Harry Hiestand is coaching them. The Ohio State game might not have been as competitive. But Kelly has a huge edge in organizational experience and crisis management. At the very least, the last six games of the 2022 regular season seem more predictable in that hypothetical world with Kelly at the controls. Kelly was an evolver, constantly trying to stay ahead of the curve or at least keep up with it. That’s a quality Freeman must have for both the short and long term. Does that exist within a man who’s well ahead of Kelly in terms of recruiting savvy and alumni relations? We’re about to find out.

MIDSEASON STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

In the 25 most significant offensive, defensive and special teams statistical categories, Notre Dame at the midpoint of Freeman’s first year is worse than any of the end-of-the-season national rankings in the 12 Kelly years in seven of them: Total offense (80th), scoring offense (99th), pass-efficiency defense (89th), red-zone defense (129th), turnovers gained (131st), turnover margin (120th) and kickoff returns (114th). And if you combine the 12 Kelly years and this Freeman half-year, the 2022 Irish are 11th or 12th in five more categories — passing offense (101st), passing efficiency (60th), third-down defense (68th), tackles for loss (79th) and punt coverage (100th). The 2022 Irish are No. 1 in the last 13 years in one category — net punting (11th). The scariest part of Saturday night is that Notre Dame doesn’t play a team the rest of the season with anywhere near as bad of a statistical defensive profile as Stanford has.

Freshman Tobias Merriweather got his first college reception Saturday night, a 41-yard YD catch, (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

MIDSEASON LOOK AHEAD

Notre Dame needs to sweep its remaining unranked opponents (UNLV, Navy, Boston College) just to get to bowl eligibility. But the balance of the 2022 season now becomes more about fixing things to be ready for 2023 than it does firming up December plans. That’s not to say push aside the seniors and play young players who haven’t earned it. That’s a guaranteed formula to not only lose games, but lose your team. But if some of your best athletes are struggling, like Merriweather supposedly was, don’t just say he hasn’t earned the trust of the coaching staff. Help him earn that trust. Give him a few plays he can master. Make his development a shared responsibility, not just his. Jaylen Sneed, ironically, is one of Notre Dame’s best athletes in any class. The now 6-1, 215-pounder was ND’s highest-rated recruit in the current freshman class (No. 46 overall). He needed to add bulk in the spring and summer, and needed to get used to playing linebacker in August and September after playing all over the field for his Hilton Head Island High School team. Lately, there’s been a progressive surge, according to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Al Golden. The Irish coaching staff needs to nurture that with perhaps a special teams role, if not a few snaps in games in the coming weeks. At linebacker, that is, not quarterback.