Amorion Walker Discusses Notre Dame Official Visit, Recruitment

Amorion Walker took his official visit to Notre Dame during the weekend of June 25. One highlight during his visit? Ice skating for the first time. “I like doing new things, so that was a plus,” said Walker. “I actually did pretty good and didn’t fall once. I started off with a walker to get the hang of it, but after 10 minutes, I put that down.” As far as the rest of the visit went for the Notre Dame class of 2022 wide receiver pledge from Ponchatoula (La.) High, he and his family had an enjoyable experience. “Everything went great,” Walker said. “I got up there, and it was more than what I expected.”

Walker enjoyed hanging out with Notre Dame’s coaches on both sides of the ball. In June, Walker earned offers from Alabama, LSU and Michigan as a defensive back, and Mike Mickens and some of the defensive coaches joked around with him about potentially playing defense for Notre Dame. Maybe they were just half-joking, though, as Walker looks great on tape and in workouts in the secondary. Hanging out with wide receivers coach Del Alexander, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Brian Kelly were highlights of the visit as well. “Great guys, great genuine guys,” Walker added. “They’re guys I like being around; they’re family. They have great personalities and are great people.” Walker reportedly ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at an Alabama prospect camp in June, and the Irish want to highlight that speed on offense. It was part of Rees’ message to Walker during their sit-down film room meeting. “They want to highlight what I do best,” said Walker. “To win big games, you have to make big plays. Even if I only make a few catches per game, those can still be game-changing plays.”