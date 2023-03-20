Amir Carlisle didn’t take a direct path to Notre Dame the first time he joined the university. Carlisle signed with USC after an All-America career as a high school football player at Sunnyvale (Calif.) Kings Academy. But just one season into his time with the Trojans, Carlisle opted to transfer to Notre Dame prior to the 2012 season. The former Notre Dame running back turned wide receiver returned this month to the Irish football program as its director of player development. Inside ND Sports confirmed Monday with Notre Dame the hiring of Carlisle in the position. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Amir Carlisle is now the director of player development for the Irish football program. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carlisle replaces Hunter Bivin, who was promoted earlier this year to assistant athletic director for alumni engagement after spending four seasons as the football program's director of player development. Bivin, like Carlisle, is also a former Irish football player. In three seasons at Notre Dame (2013-15) — one as a running back and two as a wide receiver — Carlisle totaled 694 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on 62 catches and 284 rushing yards on 59 carries. He also returned 46 kickoffs for 998 yards. After brief professional football stints with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, CFL's Montreal Alouettes and AAF's Birmingham Alliance, Carlisle spent time as a personal trainer and co-founded The Players Company, a collective of professional athletes committed to empowering people, alongside former Notre Dame teammate Sheldon Day and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman. A job listing for Notre Dame's director of player development described the role as a "non-coaching position responsible for fostering an environment that promotes the well-being and personal development of Notre Dame football student-athletes. This position is focused on challenging our student-athletes to establish and maintain effective interactions with their teammates, coaches, support staff, faculty, student body, local community, alumni, and benefactors in order to maximize their experience at the University of Notre Dame."

More football staff additions

More football staff additions

Notre Dame's coaching staff had plenty of turnover this offseason among the 10 assistant coaches under head coach Marcus Freeman. And there was plenty of movement among the less-heralded roles, too. Two days before Notre Dame starts spring practice, here's a recap of the arrivals and departures among Notre Dame's analyst and graduate assistant positions. Arrivals Senior offensive analyst Caleb Carbine — Previous stops include Troy, West Virginia and North Alabama; former North Alabama and Troy offensive lineman. Senior offensive analyst Kevin Reihner — Previous stops include Fordham, Wake Forest, Delaware, Penn State, Old Dominion; former Stanford and Penn State offensive lineman. Offensive graduate assistant Kurt Rawlings (QBs) — Previous stops include Cincinnati and Wisconsin; former Yale quarterback. Offensive graduate assistant Michael Bearden (WRs) — Previous stops include UCLA; former Northwestern student assistant coach. Offensive assistant Rob Delany (OL) — Previous stops include Ohio Wesleyan, Illinois, Florida International and Akron; former Dayton long snapper. Defensive graduate assistant Ashton Derico (DL) — Previous stops include Shorter, Troy and West Virginia; former West Alabama defensive lineman. Defensive graduate assistant Max Bullough (LBs) — Previous stops include Cincinnati and Alabama; former Michigan State linebacker. Departures Senior offensive analyst Trevor Mendelson — Western Michigan offensive line coach Offensive graduate assistant John Aylward (WRs) — Alabama analyst Offensive analyst Gus Ragland — Miami (Ohio) quarterbacks coach Offensive graduate assistant Chris Watt (OL) — Indianapolis Colts assistant offensive line coach Defensive analyst Jeremy Larkin — Youngstown State running backs coach Defensive graduate assistant James Laurinaitis (LBs) — Ohio State defensive graduate assistant (LBs)