Two years ago as a Navy freshman, safety Alohi Gilman recorded a career high 12 tackles while helping the Midshipmen upset Notre Dame, 28-27.



Last year as a sophomore transfer for the Fighting Irish, Gilman was described wistfully by head coach Brian Kelly as someone who would be starting at Notre Dame had his transfer waiver been approved by the NCAA.

And now, coming full circle, Gilman will be making his eighth consecutive start for the 7-0 and No. 3-ranked Irish this Saturday evening versus his former Midshipmen comrades — many of whom he maintains communication, even this week. He’s particularly had a love-hate relationship with slot back Malcolm Perry, who also has started at quarterback the past two seasons and is the top rusher for the 2-5 Midshipmen with 729 yards, 5.7 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.

“My archrival,” Gilman recalled of Perry fondly. “I had a lot of battles with him, spring ball, me and him were going at it. Fights scuffles … love that guy.”

These days, Gilman describes their confrontations as “friendly fire.”

“He was cutting me, and I was cutting him back,” he said in a matter-of-fact manner.

While deep down most defenseman dread facing the triple option, Gilman does not share that sentiment.

“I actually love playing against that,” he said with conviction. “It’s aggressive competition. It’s a chess match offense, and I’m always down for some aggressive hitting.”

It is precisely that attitude which Kelly said has provided an extra “edge” to Notre Dame’s defense. It’s not merely reflected in stats that include Gilman tied with fellow safety Jalen Elliott for the third most tackles on the team (38, 28 of them solo) two crucial pass stops to end Michigan touchdown hopes in a tight 24-17 victory, and stripping the football from a Vanderbilt receiver at the Irish one-yard line that Notre Dame pounced on for a touchback in an equally white-knuckle 22-17 win.

“The first thing that he does is he brings kind of a toughness, if you will, a swagger to our defensive backfield,” Kelly said. “I think it's rubbed off a little bit on our safeties. Certainly he's a really good player. He's athletic. He's tough. He can play the ball.

“But I think his presence has equally brought that kind of influence to others, and has elevated their game, as well.”

The ability to adapt has been crucial to developing Gilman's toughness. In the seven years since 2011, Gilman is at his sixth different school in five different states (Hawaii, Utah, Rhode Island for the Naval Prep Academy, Maryland, and now Indiana).

His two years in a military lifestyle also had an impact for which he is grateful because “it made me a better person.”

“It’s a different lifestyle, very structured, everything is scheduled,” he said. “It was challenging actually to be transferring into a civilian world. Just being able to prioritize what is important and being able to manage those things. Time management was huge. Being able to attack each situation, each challenge with a heavy mindset and being able to manage those things in an appropriate way.”

The decision to transfer from the Naval Academy was two-fold. One, unless one is fully invested into a military career, a service academy is not for everyone.

“I have so much respect for the military, I’ve learned so much, but I wasn’t as passionate of fulfilling that service after leaving,” Gilman admitted.

Then near the end of Gilman’s freshman year at Navy, the Department of Defense announced that premier athletes at service academies must, once again, serve out their mandatory two-year active duty stints upon graduation before they can pursue a career in professional sports.

That policy had been briefly relaxed previously, enabling former star Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds to be selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft and try out right away.

With designs on an NFL career, Gilman searched for an opportunity to showcase his talents elsewhere, and it didn’t take long for assistant Brian Polian, newly hired on Kelly’s staff, to contact Gilman after having recruited him while serving as the head coach at Nevada.

Seldom does a former two-star recruit such as Gilman deal from a position of strength with a school such as Notre Dame, but this was unique. The Irish were coming off a 4-8 season, including the setback to Gilman’s Midshipmen.

“I was pretty up front with the coaches here,” said Gilman of his official visit. “I obviously wasn’t a high school recruit, so they couldn’t get me with the stadium and the gear and all that. I hit them with some real questions: 'What are you guys doing to be better than 4-8?'

“… I just felt comfortable here and I felt like the program was going in the right direction.”

With Gilman aboard, the trajectory has continued its upward trend, and he’s virtually become another coach on the field this week while preparing for the triple option. He’s provided plenty of feedback to inquiries but maintains “the coaches are doing well.”

“I’m not going to beat the triple option [by myself],” he added.

Known for his chirping on the field because of the sheer joy the game brings him, Gilman said he won’t be reticent this weekend especially.

“You can definitely expect a lot more conversations in this game,” he smiled.

It’s all part of coming full circle.