SAN ANTONIO — Five Notre Dame signees in the 2023 class — OL Sullivan Absher, CB Micah Bell, LB Drayk Bowen, S Adon Shuler and DL Brenan Vernon — participated in practice for the All-American Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

Inside ND Sports will be in San Antonio all week for coverage leading into Saturday's game.

