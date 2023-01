Inside ND Sports interviewed four-star offensive line signee Sullivan Absher after Wednesday's All-American Bowl practice.

Absher spoke about adjusting to the competition, working on pass protection and facing 2023 four-star defensive lineman signee Brenan Vernon. Check it out in the video above.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports