Per usual, competition for a starting position this spring at Notre Dame is intriguing at several positions. Among them are quarterback, who the fifth starting offensive lineman will be, rover, the safety positions, and whoever is the cornerback opposite Julian Love.

One other significant battle is being waged, although it has nothing to do with playing time: Who will be the fourth captain?

Prior to spring drills, a vote was held among the players to elect the 2018 captains, and the three who received the most votes were fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill — the 23rd figure in school history to earn a two-time captaincy in football — fifth-year center Sam Mustipher and fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome.

Head coach Brian Kelly stated the election process was so close among several other players that a fourth captain will be voted on and named at the end of spring, based on how they lead through the 15 spring sessions.

It is fairly evident who the front-runners likely are for that fourth position: Love and fifth-year senior right guard Alex Bars. Both represented the team at the press conference following the third practice this spring held on Tuesday, and both possess all the earmarks of leadership and face-of-the-program attributes demanded to earn the title, from a clean record off the field (including no suspensions) to strong performance on it as multiple-year starters.

“There’s nothing more that I want in the world right now than to get that fourth spot,” said third-year starter Bars, who acknowledged his disappointment when he didn’t quite make the cut the first time. “It’s just another challenge. Work harder and be a better leader for the guys and get that fourth spot.”

Although Love will be entering only his junior year, it was obvious even in his freshman year that his effervescent and uplifting personality, combined with his outstanding fundamental and playmaking skills, would lead to an inevitable captaincy down the road.

In Kelly’s first eight seasons, three “true” juniors have been named a captain: Sheldon Day in 2014, Jaylon Smith in 2015 and Josh Adams last year, when he was added in August. The latter two turned pro before their senior years.

“I just want to give the team the best version of myself,” Love said. “I know I have a lot to offer. I know there are great people also in line to potentially be a captain. I know I can offer the team something special through my character. That’s who I’ve always been here. I really care about it.

“If I’m not a captain, then I still need to be that leader for everybody because I know people are relying on me. So no matter what, I will be the same person.”

Last year, Love’s 20 passes broken up ranked No. 2 nationally and shattered the previous single-season school record of 13 set by Clarence Ellis back in 1969. He also tied the single-season school mark of returning two interceptions for scores in wins versus Michigan State and North Carolina State, and came five yards short of a third.

Kelly believes Love could also be the best safety on the team — but the “problem” is he’s also the best cornerback, and his skills sets are more valued there for now.

As for Bars, who has lined up at every offensive line spot other than center during his Notre Dame career, he and Mustipher are tied to the hip the way Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson were last year. It almost seems unjust to have one as the captain and not the other.

Four seems to be the magic number for Kelly when it comes to single-season captains at Notre Dame. In the five years from 2012-16, four of them had a quartet of captains — until he named a school-record seven last year with McGlinchey, Nelson, Tranquill Adams, linebackers Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini, plus walk-on Austin Webster.

That worked out well and wasn’t a case of having too many cooks in the kitchen as it did in past years when it came to play-calling duties among the staff.

Likewise in 2018, what would be wrong with going beyond the pre-spring stated goal of four captains? Bars and Love both possess the clear-cut necessary attributes on and off the field to be such a representative.

Take the fifth on this one, Coach.