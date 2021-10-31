Alabama OL Koby Keenum reacts to Notre Dame offer, visit

Prior to Saturday, Koby Keenum had little contact with the Fighting Irish coaching staff personally. Notre Dame running backs coach and state of Alabama recruiter Lance Taylor and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn contacted Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible head coach Darrell Higgins back in the spring to inquire about the class of 2023 offensive line prospect. At that point, the Irish coaches wanted to see Keenum’s junior film before extending an offer. Keenum paved the way for his squad to finish the regular season 7-3 and has had a strong year.

The 6-4, 300-pounder received an offer from the Fighting Irish while on campus over the weekend.

“[Notre Dame] loves the way I’ve been playing the past few games and how I play the game,” Keenum said. “They love my effort, how I finish blocks and get to the next level. I had a good feeling that they were really interested in me.” Keenum visited Notre Dame Oct. 30 for the Irish’s 44-34 victory over North Carolina and left South Bend armed with an offer from the Fighting Irish. It’s news that he’s still wrapping his head around. “When I got there, Coach Taylor told me that Coach Quinn wanted to talk to me and my dad. That made me think the offer was coming, and we had a good conversation with Coach Quinn. When he offered me, I had no words. Notre Dame is known for offensive linemen. That’s a big offer for me.” Keenum thinks highly of Quinn following the visit. “I love Coach Quinn,” Keenum said. “He’s a great guy and of course a great offensive line coach. I definitely could see myself playing for him. I like how he coaches his lineman. He puts emphasis on technique, and that’s the kind of coach I’d want to be coached by.”