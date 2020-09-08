Aiming High Once Again: A Look At Notre Dame's Special Teams
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet the last month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.
Saturday’s season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game, even though we now have a depth chart for it.
There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. The final installment: A look at Notre Dame’s special teams.
Returning players: K Jonathan Doerer (Sr.), P Jay Bramblett (So.)
Departed players: LS John Shannon
Incoming players: LS Alex Pietsch (Fr.)
Offseason developments: Notre Dame took Pietsch as a scholarship freshman to replace Shannon, who won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long snapper. Walk-on Michael Vinson, though, will be the primary long snapper. Doerer and Bramblett returned after replacing four-year starters last season.
In Short
Ingredients are present for another Notre Dame successful season to follow up a 2019 one that earned Pro Football Focus’ third-highest FBS special teams grade. Most notable is a kicker who can hit field goals from 50 yards and is accurate, an uncommon combination in a college kicker and one that earns NFL looks. Coordinator Brian Polian’s task is to keep coverage units that limited long returns and blocked three kicks assignment-sound and disruptive.
