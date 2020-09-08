August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet the last month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.

Saturday’s season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game, even though we now have a depth chart for it.

There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. The final installment: A look at Notre Dame’s special teams.