ACC names Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand its Pitcher of the Week

A 12-strikeout performance in Notre Dame's extra innings win at Florida State on Friday earned John Michael Bertrand the ACC Pitcher of the Week honor.

Bertrand pitched a season-high 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seminoles. The Irish needed the left-handed starter to be on point, because they didn't score a run of their own until left fielder Ryan Cole's game-winning, two-run homer in the 12th inning. Bertrand allowed just four hits and walked one hitter in the 2-0 victory.