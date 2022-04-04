ACC names Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand its Pitcher of the Week
A 12-strikeout performance in Notre Dame's extra innings win at Florida State on Friday earned John Michael Bertrand the ACC Pitcher of the Week honor.
Bertrand pitched a season-high 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seminoles. The Irish needed the left-handed starter to be on point, because they didn't score a run of their own until left fielder Ryan Cole's game-winning, two-run homer in the 12th inning. Bertrand allowed just four hits and walked one hitter in the 2-0 victory.
Bertrand became the first Notre Dame pitcher to strike out 12 batters since Cameron Brown's 12 strikeouts against Florida State in 2019. Bertrand earned Notre Dame's second ACC Pitcher of the Week this season. Righty starter Austin Temple, a graduate transfer like Bertrand, received the honor in March.
Notre Dame (16-5, 5-4 ACC) moved into second place in the ACC standings following a three-game sweep at then-No. 5 Florida State (16-11, 6-6). Baseball America moved Notre Dame up two spots to No. 12 in this week's Top 25 poll.
