ACC names Notre Dame guard JJ Starling to All-Freshman Team
Forty-nine players and coaches were mentioned in the Atlantic Coast Conference release Monday announcing its All-ACC honors and awards for the 2022-23 men's basketball season. Only one was connected to Notre Dame: freshman guard JJ Starling.
Starling was one of five players to make the ACC's All-Freshman Team. He was joined by Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor and Dereck Lively II and Syracuse's Judah Mintz. Starling and Lively tied with the fourth-most votes to make the team.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Starling finished the regular season fourth on Notre Dame in scoring with 11.2 points per game. In 28 games Starling totaled 79 rebounds, 32 assists, 20 steals and seven blocks. He struggled to shoot from 3 (29.9%) and the free-throw line (63.8%).
Last year, Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley was named to the All-Rookie Team. It was one of three mentions of Wesley for ACC honors as All-ACC Second Team selection and the runner-up for Freshman of the Year. Wesley was joined by Dane Goodwin (All-ACC Third Team and Most Improved Player), Paul Atkinson Jr. (All-ACC Honorable Mention) and Mike Brey (third in ACC Coach of the Year voting) with ACC recognition.
The lack of Irish representation by the ACC following the 2022-23 regular season captures the disappointment of a campaign that went so wrong that head coach Mike Brey announced in January he would be stepping down at the end of the season. Even Starling, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, didn't necessarily meet expectations as a freshman.
Starling hasn't played since Feb. 22 due to a bruised knee. He missed the final three games of the regular season and doesn't seem likely to play for Notre Dame in its ACC Tournament opener against Virginia Tech on Tuesday (7 p.m. EST on ACC Network).
