Forty-nine players and coaches were mentioned in the Atlantic Coast Conference release Monday announcing its All-ACC honors and awards for the 2022-23 men's basketball season. Only one was connected to Notre Dame: freshman guard JJ Starling.

Starling was one of five players to make the ACC's All-Freshman Team. He was joined by Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor and Dereck Lively II and Syracuse's Judah Mintz. Starling and Lively tied with the fourth-most votes to make the team.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Starling finished the regular season fourth on Notre Dame in scoring with 11.2 points per game. In 28 games Starling totaled 79 rebounds, 32 assists, 20 steals and seven blocks. He struggled to shoot from 3 (29.9%) and the free-throw line (63.8%).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS