ACC Announces Future Men’s Basketball Schedule Rotations
The Atlantic Coast Conference has released the future conference opponent matchups for each member of the league over the next three seasons (2019-2020, 2020-2021 & 2021-2022).
With the league set to increase to a 20-game schedule next year, each member will continue their two "designated annual" home-and-home series, four other home-and-home matchups, four home only and four on the road.
This all will be conducted with a rotating cycle (except for the two annual home-and-home games), which will allow each team to face every ACC program in the same scenario over the next three seasons.
In short, outside of Boston College and Georgia Tech (their designated annual home-and-home opponents), the Irish will face the other 12 members in a home-and-home, home only or away only scenario at some point during the next three seasons.
Here is the breakdown for the Irish:
2019-2020
Home & Away (repeats): Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse & Wake Forest
Home: Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech
Away: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Virginia
2020-2021
Home & Away (repeats): Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Home: Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest
Away: Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
2021-2022
Home & Away (repeats): Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh
Home: Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia
Away: Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
