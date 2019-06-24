Notre Dame's defensive back board is becoming clearer, as the Fighting Irish landed a commitment from Danville (Ky.) Boyle County cornerback Landen Bartleson on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has been a top prospect for the Irish for the past few months, and he told the Notre Dame staff the news of his commitment during his official visit this past weekend.

"They were definitely excited," Bartleson told Blue & Gold Illustrated hours after he gave the Irish his verbal pledge. "It was actually a conversation with Coach [Brian] Kelly. He asked me when I was going to get back to Notre Dame, and I was just like 'Well, I'm trying to pull the trigger' and that's when we got on the topic [of committing] and kept talking about it. That's how it went."

Notre Dame is a national powerhouse football program, but the academic and personal side of things was very important to Bartleson as well in his decision making process.