A six-pack of ND players who need to flourish beyond spring football

Deon Colzie looks at his mom, Yolanda Jackson, and sees a hero. A 10-year-U.S. Army vet who openly battled and learned to manage post-traumatic stress disorder, Jackson seven months ago added another personal victory — completing her doctorate in business administration/management. Her youngest of four children, Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Deion Colzie, is working on his own breakthrough — a permanent climb to the top of the Irish depth chart at boundary wide receiver position and a surge in production to go with it. With only practice No. 14 Thursday and the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (1 p.m. EDT; Peacock streaming) left in ND’s structured spring sessions, that ambition will have to carry into the summer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI0OTI2NjAxOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

And the potential for a transformational summer for the 6-foot-5, 207-pounder — and Notre Dame’s pressing need for it — puts him at the top of the list of Notre Dame’s six players to watch post-Blue Gold Game. … Even if few can literally watch most of the goings-on this summer, including head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. These six players won’t be the most impactful on Freeman’s first season as head coach, beginning Sept. 3 in Columbus, Ohio. But collectively, if all goes right, they could still very much affect the bottom line. Colzie had a modest four catches for 67 yards last season as a freshman. Still, of the 37 freshmen to suit up at wide receiver in the 12-year Brian Kelly Era, he was just one of 10 who recorded two receptions or more. With just six healthy receivers at the start of his spring on March 17 and just five heading into the final week of spring drills, there were plenty of practice reps available. But Colzie suffered a concussion in one of the early sessions and then had to play catch-up. The biggest hurdle with him, though, still appears to be mental. And that’s where mom, Yolanda Jackson, factors in.

“My mom is my everything,” Colzie said earlier this spring. “My mom is a soldier. She’s a vet. She has everything it takes to be strong. “Whenever I’m having a hard time, whenever I’m trying to figure something out — whether it’s football-related, school-related or life in general — I will always give my mom a call. “I could sit there and talk to her for hours and hours. Whether she’s at work or she’s at home trying to go to sleep, it doesn’t matter. If I call her and I need her, she’ll pick up the phone.” To this point, he’s drawn the strength to tolerate and survive challenges. The next step for Colzie is to use that strength to transcend them.

CATHING ON EARLY Player Receptions Yards TDs Year Kevin Stepherson 26 462 5 2016 Lorenzo Styles 24 344 1 2021 TJ Jones 23 306 3 2010 Corey Robinson 9 157 1 2013 Will Fuller 6 160 1 2013 Chase Claypool 5 81 0 2016 Kevin Austin Jr. 5 30 0 2018 Deion Colzie 4 67 0 2010 Chris Brown 2 56 0 2012 James Onwualu* 2 34 0 2013

Notre Dame incoming freshman Tobias Merriweather shows off his impressive catching radius. (Rivals.com)

TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, wide receiver

Sensing a trend? Tobias Merriweather is the only one of the six on this list who’s not on campus for spring ball. He’s one of nine June-arriving freshmen and one of two — along with punter Bryce McFerson — with an unimpeded path to playing time if he can show he’s ready. Smart, confident and unfazed by possible transfer portal additions at the position group, the 6-4, 195-pound Merriweather is putting a premium on speed training this spring while competing for his Camas (Wash.) Union High School track and field team as a sprinter. He believes he’s versatile enough to line up at any of ND’s three receiver positions (boundary, field, slot) and talks regularly with Stuckey to stay up to date on the playbook and what’s happening with the team. Rees has the luxury of using some of his five running backs on occasion in the slot or flexing out some of his six tight ends wide or in the slot to boost the wide receiver numbers. Slot receiver Avery Davis (ACL) is closest among the injured receivers to returning, with Joe Wilkins Jr.’s full recovery from a Lisfranc fracture projected as sometime in August.

Notre Dame defensive linemen Rylie Mills warms up at a recent Irish spring practice. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

RYLIE MILLS, defensive end

The 6-5, 283-pound junior was recruited as defensive end, developed as an interior defensive linemen, then flashed on the edge in an emergency situation last season. With starting defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola out of contact for the spring, working Mills both inside and outside made sense at the start of spring practice. But the recruitment of Harvard transfer Chris Smith to replace injured Aidan Keanaaina and the promise that young interior guys like Tyson Ford and Gabe Rubio have shown D-line coach Al Washington and defensive coordinator Al Golden that they could afford to move Mills outside. There’s still not proven depth at the field end position, though vyper end Justin Ademilola could always swing to the field side in a pinch, but Mills has star potential. And honing in at that position this summer could push him toward his projected high ceiling.

Cornerback Ryan Barnes runs a drill during a recent Notre Dame spring practice. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

RYAN BARNES, cornerback

The 6-2, 187-pound sophomore isn’t going to overtake Cam Hart, TaRiq Bracy or Clarence Lewis and may not play as much as impressive freshman Jaden Mickey. But depth the coaching staff can trust at the position group isn’t just for emergencies. In Al Golden’s various packages, there may be occasions where four cornerbacks on the field makes sense. Certainly being able to roll the backups in against uptempo teams is a must. Part of the reason that Hart, Lewis and Bracy had such low Pro Football Focus grades in the Fiesta Bowl is because they collectively played all but three defensive snaps by the cornerback position group. Ryan Barnes claimed the other three. With Hart out of contact this spring recovering from shoulder surgery, Barnes got lots of No. 1 reps and made a case to be trusted in game situations. A strong summer would make him even more valuable.

Chris Tyree (25) heads to Notre Dame spring practice last week with his left ankle heavily taped. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

CHRIS TYREE, running back

The 5-10, 190-pound junior probably will never project as a heavy-carries guy in the mold of Josh Adams, Dexter Williams and Kyren Williams, but the fastest player on the team needs to be a significant factor in 2022. That means using him on kickoffs with better blocking schemes under Brian Mason, using him as a slot receiver at times and getting him in space, and using him conventionally as part of a deep running back rotation. Tyree healthy is electric. Tyree hobbled is ordinary. So he needs to become more durable, and he’s got the work ethic to do that. Rees’ job is to be creative in getting him the ball in different ways, and he should be up to that task.

Junior Jordan Botelho is still looking to make a significant impract for Notre Dame. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

JORDAN BOTELHO, rover/sniper