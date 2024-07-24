- SDE
- DUAL
- OT
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- OT
- SDE
- CB
- RB
Former Irish All-American set an All-Star game record with 34 points — all in the second half — against Team USA.
New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and receivers coach Mike Brown aim to change on-field WR history.
How the Irish will move forward with WR recruiting regardless of the outcome of Saturday's announcement.
Also items on ND getting up to speed on offense on upcoming Spain trip, Tae Davis' evolution, tag team in the post.
Recruiting for continuity and hitting the state of Indiana hard are two key building blocks for the Irish MBB coach.
Former Irish All-American set an All-Star game record with 34 points — all in the second half — against Team USA.
New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and receivers coach Mike Brown aim to change on-field WR history.
How the Irish will move forward with WR recruiting regardless of the outcome of Saturday's announcement.