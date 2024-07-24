Advertisement
;
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jul 24, 2024
A look at the top targets headed to Notre Dame football's Grill & Chill
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement;
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement