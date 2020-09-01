‘Those Are The Guys Who Can Help Us Win’; A Look At Notre Dame’s Tight Ends
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet this month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.
We can’t see who is taking all the first-team reps, or who might be out with an injury or a COVID-19-related absence. The Sept. 12 season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game.
There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. Up next: A look at Notre Dame’s tight ends.
Returning players: Brock Wright (Sr.), Tommy Tremble (R-So.), George Takacs (R-So.)
Departed players: Cole Kmet (pro)
Incoming players: Michael Mayer (Fr.), Kevin Bauman (Fr.)
Offseason developments: Kmet left for the NFL after catching 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns, all of which ranked second on the team. Tremble, his backup a year ago, is the likely starter. But the early buzz in training camp has surrounded freshmen Mayer and Bauman. The former is the highest-ranked tight end to sign with Notre Dame since Kyle Rudolph in 2008.
In Short
Kmet was a go-to target for quarterback Ian Book, but Kelly conveyed clear excitement about the talent and depth at the position. It’s possible this is a deeper group than it was in 2019.
