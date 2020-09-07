'He's Night And Day.' A Look At Notre Dame's Safeties
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet the last month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.
We can’t see who is taking all the first-team reps, or who might be out with an injury or a COVID-19-related absence. Saturday’s season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game.
There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. Up next: A look at Notre Dame’s safeties.
Returning players: D.J. Brown (R-So.), Houston Griffith (R-So.), Kyle Hamilton (Soph.), Litchfield Ajavon (R-Fr.)
Departed players: Alohi Gilman, Jalen Elliott
Incoming players: Isaiah Pryor (Grad transfer), Shaun Crawford (moved from CB)
Offseason developments: Gilman – a sixth-round pick – and Elliott were multi-year starters and 2019 captains. Pryor enrolled in January as a grad transfer from Ohio State. Sixth-year senior Crawford moved from cornerback to safety during fall camp.
In Short
Hamilton is a lock for one of the two vacated starting spots after impressing in a third-safety role last year. The other one, though, is less settled. Former top-150 recruits Griffith and Pryor were the contenders in the lone spring practice, but Crawford has joined the mix.
