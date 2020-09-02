'They Understand The Standards.' A Look At Notre Dame's Offensive Line
August camp normally ushers in an excess of practice viewing windows, video and frequent availability of Brian Kelly and players. Yet this month has featured closed practices and only a couple Zoom press conferences from Kelly as Notre Dame prepares to play a season that isn’t guaranteed to go its full length.
We can’t see who is taking all the first-team reps, or who might be out with an injury or a COVID-19-related absence. The Sept. 12 season-opener will be a lot more revealing than a normal first game.
There are curiosities at each position, battles to be settled and goals to accomplish that are worth talking about now, though. Here’s our best attempt to sort through them. Up next: A look at Notre Dame’s offensive line.
Returning players: Liam Eichenberg (Grad), Tommy Kraemer (Grad), Robert Hainsey (Sr.), Aaron Banks (R-Jr.), Josh Lugg (R-Jr.), Dillan Gibbons (R-Jr.), Colin Grunhard (R-Jr.) Jarrett Patterson (R-So.), John Dirksen (R-So.), Andrew Kristofic (R-Fr.), Quinn Carroll (R-Fr.), Zeke Correll (R-Fr.)
Departed players: Trevor Ruhland, John Olmstead (transfer), Cole Mabry (medical)
Incoming players: Tosh Baker (Fr.), Michael Carmody (Fr.), Hunter Spears (R-Fr., moved from DL)
Offseason developments: All five starters (Eichenberg, Banks, Patterson, Kraemer, Hainsey) plus top reserve Lugg returned for another year – all but Patterson putting off the NFL Draft. The Irish signed two more four-star recruits, bringing the total to six such signees since 2019, though Olmstead has since transferred. Spears, a former four-star defensive tackle recruit, moved to guard in the spring.
In Short
The Irish line has been thoroughly discussed nationally as one of the nation’s best, if not the best. In Notre Dame fan circles, there’s an acknowledgement of the unit’s top-flight pass protection but just as loud a yearning for more from the entire rushing operation, particularly in short-yardage spots.
