A 'Huge' Offer': 2024 DB Peyton Woodyard Has Notre Dame High In Recruitment

Most kids Peyton Woodyard’s age aren’t thinking about college yet. They just finished their first year of high school and are preparing for their second, after all. But Woodyard isn’t like most kids his age. The 6-2, 188-pound athlete from the class of 2024 already has over a dozen scholarship offers out of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Notre Dame is one of them. Woodyard visited the campus in South Bend last month and said he enjoyed learning about the Irish experience. “The Notre Dame offer is huge for me because I’m a big academic guy,” Woodyard said. “They have really good academics. They provide you with a lot of stuff to do after football. Just having that as an opportunity is a blessing.”

Woodyard is already being suited by the nation’s top programs. (Rivals.com)

Woodyard said schools are recruiting him as a defensive back. He spent most of his visit speaking with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O’Leary. Before Woodyard even met that pair, though, he came into his Irish visit with a unique connection to one of Notre Dame’s most valuable defensive players. Woodyard learned his cousin is junior safety Kyle Hamilton mere days ahead of seeing the star safety during the visit. “He’s a monster,” Woodyard said. “He’s a different animal on the field. Off the field, he’s a real laid-back guy. It was crazy to learn I’m connected to him in that way.” Hamilton will be long gone by the time Woodyard signs a letter of intent and is ready to suit up in collegiate action. That doesn’t mean forming a relationship with him and watching him emerge as a likely first-round draft pick won’t help the Irish’s chances of landing Woodyard in the meantime. Notre Dame just being Notre Dame has worked wonders in the early stages of Woodyard’s recruitment as well. Woodyard has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State, among others. The Irish still hold real estate in the front of his mind. “Notre Dame is definitely one of my favorite schools, especially after going up there and looking at the campus,” Woodyard said. “It’s a different vibe when you get out there. It’s hard to explain, but it’s a really good atmosphere.”