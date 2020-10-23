This past weekend, then No. 4 Notre Dame narrowly defeated a now 1-4 Louisville team 12-7, which disappointed many Fighting Irish fans. According to some members of the media, boos came from the Notre Dame Stadium stands as quarterback Ian Book took a knee to run out the clock. Fans wondered, 'How could a program that's ranked so highly only put up just 12 points on such a bad defense?' "Winning is hard," said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in his postgame press conference. "I'm proud of our football team." Later that evening, No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 3 Georgia 41-24. All of a sudden Notre Dame, a team whose play was so poor its own fan base was disappointed, was able to move up one spot to No. 3 in the AP Poll the next day. While such an honor may feel underserved by some, it's still quite a feat by the Fighting Irish — one very few programs are able to achieve on a semi-regular basis.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has led his Fighting Irish squad to a No. 3 ranking in the AP Poll for the third time in four years. (USA Today)

In fact, this is the third time in the last four years that Notre Dame has reached No. 3 in the AP Poll. This feels even more significant given the fact that the team never began any of those seasons ranked higher than No. 9. During that span of time, only 12 teams have reached No. 3 or higher in the AP Poll, with just six programs accomplishing this feat in multiple seasons: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Teams Ranked In Top Three In AP Poll In Last Four Seasons School Number of Seasons In Top Three AP High Alabama 4 No. 1 Clemson 4 No. 1 Florida 1 No. 3 Florida State 1 No. 3 Georgia 4 No. 2 LSU 1 No. 1 Miami 1 No. 2 Notre Dame 3 No. 3 Ohio State 4 No. 2 Oklahoma 2 No. 2 Penn State 1 No. 2 Wisconsin 1 No. 3