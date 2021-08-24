Five Notre Dame Football Freshmen Who Turned Heads In Fall Camp Practices

There is no better time for freshmen to have noticeably impressive practices than their first fall camp. Many Notre Dame football freshmen found themselves in that situation the last two weeks. What they accomplished — or didn’t accomplish — in that time likely had one of two effects on the Irish coaching staff. 1) The coaches are convinced certain players will be ready to play meaningful snaps right away, or 2) They’re hesitant to put others on the field because they believe they need more work.

Sure, there could be some middle ground. The following five freshmen, though, probably are not in that middle ground. This group of first-year Notre Dame players had sublime summers, and some of them will almost assuredly get game action under their belts as soon as the season opener.

1. Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Second-team wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., anyone? It shouldn’t be surprising the son of a Super Bowl champion has already cracked the two-deep at a powerful program like Notre Dame. Granted, sophomore wide receiver Xavier Watts’ loss has been Styles’ gain. Watts would be the likely second-stringer in the slot if not for being hobbled by injury for much of camp. Styles has no control over that, though. He has complete control over what he can do in an elevated role, and he has done enough to turn heads and make a case that maybe he should be the permanent No. 2 behind graduate student Avery Davis in the slot no matter what. Styles and sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne have developed quite a rapport. They connected for multiple touchdowns in last week’s Thursday practice. Styles’ speed and exquisite route running will work with anyone throwing him the ball. The No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2021 according to Rivals has a real chance to come away with catches in the first month of his career.

2. Justin Walters

Walters is another true freshman who has found himself on the two-deep during fall camp. He’s been backing up junior safety Kyle Hamilton. Those are mighty big shoes for a first-year player to fill, but somebody has to do it when Hamilton needs a breather. Why not Walters? Of the 10 players listed as safeties on Notre Dame’s roster, Walters is taller than all but two of them. One of safeties who stands over him is none other than 6-4 Hamilton, of course. Walters is 6-0⅝ with length and range. Walters showed those attributes in picking off a pass from Pyne last week he had to run across the field and sprawl onto the turf to corral. Safety might be one of the most unsettling positions to trust in a true freshman in. It’s often the last line of defense, after all. It’s not that Notre Dame won’t have another option. There are more experienced players on the roster. But will there be better choices than Walters? He has done his best in camp to perhaps make the answer to that question, “No.”

3. Blake Fisher

Notre Dame freshman offensive lineman Blake Fisher is set to start at left tackle. (Chad Weaver)

Would this list be complete without Fisher? The answer to that question is also, “No.” Fisher is on the verge of doing something that’s only happened twice in head coach Brian Kelly’s tenure, which is entering its 12th season. Only two freshmen have started on the offensive line for Kelly. Steve Elmer and Robert Hainsey. That’s it. A freshman offensive lineman has not started every game of a Notre Dame season since Sam Young in 2006. Kelly would be more than happy if Fisher matches that feat; it would mean Fisher avoided the injury bug all year and stayed productive in the process. Kelly acknowledged the propensity of any first-year player to hit the proverbial “freshman wall.” He noted, however, that if anybody was capable of powering past it or not encountering it at all, it would be the 6-6, 335-pound left tackle. Outside of missing a few practices because of concussion protocol, Fisher has not given the coaching staff any concerns that he won’t be ready to start Sept. 5 at Florida State. He came back from sitting out and didn’t miss a beat. This could be a start of yet another great career for a Notre Dame offensive lineman.

4. Logan Diggs

Diggs is going to have fun following Fisher out to the left side of the Notre Dame line for years to come. Diggs might be good enough himself to not need a path paved by one of the best budding offensive tackles in the country, though. No, it’s not his time yet. This season belongs to junior Kyren Williams, sophomore Chris Tyree and senior C’Bo Flemister. But when Diggs’ time does come, he’ll be ready for it. He appears to already be ready for it. Diggs was quite a standout in camp. Third-string defenders seemed to be no match for him. Diggs even excelled in opportunities he received against the Notre Dame second-team defense. Diggs is almost a perfect prototype of a running back at 5-11¾ and 206 pounds. He stands to get just a little bigger over the next year or so. If he does that while retaining the same burst he has shown in practice, then he’s going to be a serious problem for opposing defenses. He’s already proven to be that for the Irish defense.

5. Gabe Rubio