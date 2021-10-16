5 college football games Notre Dame fans should watch during Irish bye week

No Notre Dame football this weekend? Fighting Irish fans can still get their pigskin fix. No. 14 Notre Dame (5-1) is back in action at home against USC (3-3) on Oct. 23. In the meantime, Irish fans should watch these fives games on Saturday to hold them over until the blue and gold are back on the field.

UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati

There are two types of fans in this world. Those who want the team that beats their team to succeed so the loss looks better, and those who want that other team to get taken down themselves. Notre Dame fans have an opportunity to root for either of those outcomes when UCF (3-2) takes on No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0) at high noon. The Bearcats are in a position to become the first group of five program to reach the College Football Playoff if they win out. A loss to Gus Malzahn's UCF would all but derail those hopes. Cincinnati is favored by a whopping 21.5 points at home according to OddsShark, but anything can happen in college football this season and the game will have some intrigue as the world watches and waits for the Bearcats to potentially slip up. Time, TV: Noon, ABC

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder runs for a gain against Notre Dame. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

No. 20 Florida at LSU

It doesn't matter if you're a Notre Dame fan, a Toledo fan or a fan or nobody in particular. The Ed Orgeron saga is going to be interesting to follow. Just two seasons after winning a national title, Orgeron is sitting on quite the hot seat. The season-opening loss at UCLA wasn't exactly a tone setter. Back-to-back losses to Auburn and Kentucky don't have things pointed in the right direction either. This is the third game in a stretch of six in a row against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. LSU's best chances of winning any of them have to be at home, so Orgeron can do a lot to quiet the critics by beating a good Florida team. But if the Tigers lose again, uh oh, Ed O. Time, TV: Noon, ESPN

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

Not much of an explanation needed here. This is the best game of the week on paper. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950. Georgia might have one of the best defenses we've seen in college football in quite some time. Are the Wildcats for real? Is Georgia by far better than anyone else in the country? Grab a seat and stay a while to find out. Time, TV: 3:30, CBS

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has his team up to No. 1 in the nation. (Radi Nabulsi)

Purdue at No. 2 Iowa

Notre Dame has already taken care of the Boilermakers, so why not see if they can shock the world and take out the No. 2 team in the country? Iowa's defense is legit. Its offense? Not so much. Opportunistic at best. The Hawkeyes could be on upset alert any given Saturday if its offense isn't capitalizing on field position and turnovers forced by its defense. This is another one of those games that could ultimately be a blowout but might have casual observers' attention in the early going. Time, TV: 3:30, ABC

Miami at North Carolina