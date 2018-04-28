Decision makers in the National Football League understand the need to land impact players at premium positions, and the offensive tackle position in the league are absolutely premium positions.

Not only are tackles tasked with protecting franchise quarterbacks, in recent seasons landing good tackles has not been easy for NFL teams, which is why South Bend, Indiana has become a popular destination for general managers, coaches and scouts.

During Brian Kelly’s eight seasons as head coach at Notre Dame, the left tackle position has been manned by a player that was eventually drafted in the first round of the draft. Former standout left tackle Zack Martin (2010-13) was moved to guard with the Dallas Cowboys, but the next two tackles, Ronnie Stanley (2014-15) and Mike McGinchey (2016-17) are edge players.

Stanley was chosen No. 6 overall in the 2016 draft by the Baltimore Ravens, where he is being tasked with protecting quarterback Joe Flacco. McGlinchey was chosen No. 9 overall on Thursday night by the San Francisco 49ers, where he is being tasked with protecting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers traded a second round pick to land Garoppolo during the 2017 season, and it invested its first round pick in McGlinchey, evidence the 49ers are clearly looking to support their new franchise quarterback.

McGlinchey is a player the 49ers targeted very early in the process.

“Mike McGlinchey is a guy that we've been excited about for some time,” general manager John Lynch said following his selection of the Notre Dame All-American. “Mike McGlinchey is a guy we scouted for a long time, but just kept gaining steam. The more we watched him, the more we liked him.

A two-time All-American, McGlinchey started 39 straight games for Notre Dame. His last 25 starts came at left tackle but his first 14 came at right tackle, when he started opposite Stanley. The 49ers have former first-round pick Joe Staley at left tackle, so McGlinchey will move back over to the right side.

“Every time [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and I just kept watching him, he just kept getting better and you go into the makeup of the kid, one of the smartest players in the draft, off the charts in terms of his presence,” Lynch explained. “Our Combine interview, I was just looking at my notes upstairs, and one of the top interviews, just in terms of presence and makeup …. We felt like both in the short-term and in the long-term at a premium position, particularly when you've just invested in a quarterback and more so than that, just an important position in football, and you couple that with, take the position, who are the players that excite you most.”

Pre-draft mocks had the 49ers looking at a number of positions, including linebacker and defensive back, but the decision makers in San Francisco knew who they wanted to take … assuming he was still on the board.

“Last week, we decided that if he's there at nine, he's the guy we're taking,” Lynch stated. “We had other players that we had to prepare and we probably had a list of four. We were going to listen to some offers if McGlinchey wasn't there, but we had other guys in line. But we're very pleased to have added Mike McGlinchey to our team.”

Lynch and Shanahan are well aware of how difficult it is to find top edge players on the offensive line, which made the opportunity to land a prospect they view as an elite player at that spot too hard to pass up.

“Not a lot of great ones out there. God didn't create a bunch of great offensive tackles out there. They are limited,” explained Lynch. “We think we found a guy who has an opportunity to be that … We talk a lot about guys who represent what it takes to win games, to win championships. We feel like he's got a lot of that in him, both on and off the field in terms of the way he plays.

“He's a guy who off and on film, you keep the film many running after a play, and even though he's 6-8 and 310 pounds, he's running 30 yards downfield to pick up his running back,” continued the 49ers GM. “Those are things that speak to us. He consistently does his job over and over. It's not easy playing tackle in this league, so it's not going to be perfect, but we found a guy who we believe can do it well for a long time.”

McGlinchey was a two-time captain at Notre Dame, and the 49ers found out during the lead up to the draft what those that cover the Fighting Irish the last five years already knew … Mike McGlinchey is just as good off the field as he is on it, if not better.

“We have sixty interviews at the Combine and he was a guy that came in and just kind of owned the room and everyone felt it,” Lynch said. “It wasn't just me. Kyle felt that way. Our coaches that were in the room felt that way, our scouts in the room. He's got a special presence to him. He's real. He's authentic and he's a badass and we like that.

“…. We kind of think he's a game-changer in terms of the type of person he is, the presence he has. It all made it an easy choice for us.”