3-2-1: Observations, Questions, Prediction On Virginia Tech
In case you hadn't heard, Notre Dame has a chance to bounce against Virginia Tech after they were bulldozed by Michigan last weekend.
Now, will the Fighting Irish actually turn their season around on Saturday? Or could this the start of a 2014-level collapse and Notre Dame loses four of their last five games?
Only time will tell, but this feels like a weekend where anything can happen. I could totally see Notre Dame get five turnovers and running away with the game, but I could also see a narrow loss, where the Irish once again look flat.
Much of this will, of course, depend on how the individual matchups play out and if Virginia Tech plays well.
With that, Coach Vince DeDario and I prepare you for this weekend's matchup with the Hokies with three observations, two questions and a prediction.
THREE OBSERVATIONS
The Hokies Offense on Third Down
One of the most frustrating aspects of watching (and rewatching) Notre Dame's game against Michigan is that the Irish actually had several opportunities to shut down Wolverine scoring drives early.
Instead, Notre Dame would get flagged for pass interference or give up a long run.
They will have a chance to reverse this habit against Virginia Tech, but it will be tough.
The Hokies are currently tied with Boise State for 16th in third-down conversion percentage at 47.5.
Notre Dame actually fairs above average in this regard, ranking 38th in third-down conversion percentage defense. But in order to be successful this game, the Irish need to limit the Hokies to short gains on early downs and the pass rush actually needs to be impactful on third and long.
