The Hokies Offense on Third Down

One of the most frustrating aspects of watching (and rewatching) Notre Dame's game against Michigan is that the Irish actually had several opportunities to shut down Wolverine scoring drives early.

Instead, Notre Dame would get flagged for pass interference or give up a long run.

They will have a chance to reverse this habit against Virginia Tech, but it will be tough.

The Hokies are currently tied with Boise State for 16th in third-down conversion percentage at 47.5.

Notre Dame actually fairs above average in this regard, ranking 38th in third-down conversion percentage defense. But in order to be successful this game, the Irish need to limit the Hokies to short gains on early downs and the pass rush actually needs to be impactful on third and long.