3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following Wisconsin
Notre Dame put two historic undefeated streaks and one milestone victory on the line Saturday against Wisconsin. And the Irish made good on all three in the runaway 41-13 win over the Badgers.
The Irish moved to 10-0-2 all-time at Soldier Field and 10-0 in its Shamrock Series games, and the win will also forever be remembered as victory No. 106 for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, making him the winningest skipper in program history.
Three Numbers/Observations
3 — The number of viable quarterbacks Notre Dame carries on its roster.
If it’s possible to find some good news when two quarterback options are out with injury, sophomore signal-caller Drew Pyne provided plenty Saturday.
With freshman Tyler Buchner already inactive because of a hamstring injury before senior starter Jack Coan was knocked out with an injured ankle in a 17-13 game, Pyne entered and capped a six-play, 46-yard drive on a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Kevin Austin that provided the Irish some breathing room and a look at just how deep and talented this position group is.
Taking the first meaningful snaps of his career, Pyne completed six of eight passes for 81 yards, with the timely touchdown, to show ND Nation that the Irish are still in good hands even three names down on its QB depth chart.
5 — The number of turnovers the Irish defense forced from Wisconsin sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz, the man who landed Coan’s starting job with the Badgers last season and helped fuel Coan’s transfer to Notre Dame.
The Irish parlayed Mertz’s five giveaways into 34 points, 14 of those on interception returns for touchdowns by linebackers Drew White and Jack Kiser.
Mertz is now 0-5 against ranked teams in his career with one touchdown pass and an eye-popping 15 turnovers, including four interceptions and one lost fumble against Notre Dame.
11 — The number of games Kelly will have coached at Notre Dame in top-10 matchups when No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) plays No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) on Saturday.
Kelly is 3-7 in his first 10.
Kelly’s top-10 Irish beat No. 8 Oklahoma in 2012, No. 7 Stanford in 2018 and No. 1 Clemson last season.
Kelly’s seven losses came to No. 2 Alabama in the 2012 BCS Championship game, at No. 2 Florida State in 2014, at No. 7 Miami in 2017, to No. 2 Clemson in a 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal, at No. 3 Georgia in 2019, to No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 ACC Championship game, and to No. 1 Alabama, also last season in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Two Questions
Is that 41-13 Wisconsin score correct?
It’s common knowledge that game statistics often either don’t tell the entire truth or sometimes just flat out lie, and Saturday is a perfect example.
Had we been told before the Wisconsin kickoff that Notre Dame was going to gain only three total rushing yards, allow six sacks, commit 11 penalties, have its starting quarterback knocked out and the final score would be 41-13, not many would have picked the Irish to be on the winning side.
But with the five forced turnovers and two defensive touchdowns, offensive statistics meant very little.
Throw in the 96-yard kickoff return for touchdown by sophomore Chris Tyree, and Saturday’s scrimmage statistics meant absolutely nothing.
“It’s a complete game and we were able to win this thing going away,” Kelly said, “playing complete football defensively, taking the football away, special teams, and then doing enough on the offensive side of the ball to secure a really good victory.”
How is Notre Dame 4-0 with the dismal offensive line play?
Good vibes from Saturday aside, much work still remains.
The three rushing yards against Wisconsin dropped Notre Dame to No. 122 nationally — out of 130 FBS teams — in rushing offense (80.0 ypg) and the six sacks allowed sank its pass protection ranking to No. 128 (5.25 sacks per game).
It’s a good thing Notre Dame has three viable quarterbacks — assuming full and speedy recoveries for both Coan’s ankle and Buchner’s hamstring — because until the pass blocking improves, whomever is under center will remain another injury waiting to happen.
Notre Dame’s opportunistic five-turnover performance moved the Irish to No. 1 in the nation with nine interceptions, No. 2 with 12 total turnovers gained and No. 4 with a +1.75 turnover margin.
One Prediction
The Irish defense will eventually become the obvious identity of this team — if it hasn’t already — and that development needs to continue now and fast with improvement along the offensive line looking more like a long-term project than a quick fix.
And high-flying Cincinnati with its No. 8 scoring offense (43.0 ppg), provides a much harder test Saturday with veteran quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Desmond Ridder than what the lumbering Badgers did with Mertz under center.
The betting line for this top-10 matchup opened at around a pick ‘em.
