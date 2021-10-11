3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following Va. Tech

In a season that continues to follow no script and can’t be compared with any other, Notre Dame (5-1), again, found a way to win Saturday in a 32-29 comeback victory at Virginia Tech (3-2).

The white-knuckle win kept an entertaining pattern alive of Notre Dame saving its best work for the fourth quarter to secure a late, and oftentimes thrilling victory.

Each of Notre Dame’s five wins this season could’ve gone either way in the final stanza.