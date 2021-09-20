3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following Purdue

Outside of a terrific wire-to-wire performance from the Notre Dame defense and career games from wide receiver Avery Davis and junior safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame didn’t rack up many style points Saturday in its solid but not brilliant 27-13 win over Purdue — and that’s okay — because for the first time this season, the Irish didn’t need any late-game drama.

After giving up 18 points to Florida State in the fourth quarter of the season opener and another 13 points in the final stanza last weekend to Toledo, Notre Dame outscored Purdue 10-0 in the fourth to break open what was a tight game for three quarters.