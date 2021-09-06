 3-2-1: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football observations, questions & prediction following FSU game
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 15:03:53 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following FSU game

Todd Burlage • BlueAndGold
Staff
@toddburlage
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The play of Irish quarterback Jack Coan, the dominance of tight end Michael Mayer and the resilience showed with winning an overtime game in a tough road environment are all highlights from the thrilling 41-38 Notre Dame victory Sunday night over Florida State.

The play of the Irish offensive line — especially in the running game — and the work along of its defense line were a couple of glaring disappointments.

Following is bit of what we saw, and what’s to come.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Three Numbers/Observations

5.5 — Average yards per rush for Florida State against Notre Dame after the Seminoles went for 264 rushing yards on 48 carries.

FSU averaged 199.9 rushing yards per game last season.

Seminole redshirt sophomore Jashaun Corbin had 15 carries for 144 yards, a 9.6 per-carry average.

In all, Florida State averaged 6.0 yards per offensive play Sunday night.


1.9 — Average yards per rush for Notre Dame against the Seminoles. One of the biggest surprises in the season-opener was an inability for the Irish to run the football against an entirely overhauled FSU front seven.

Notre Dame had 35 carries for only 65 yards with tailbacks Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree combining for just 25 carries for 73 yards, only a 2.9 per-rush average.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}