3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following FSU game
The play of Irish quarterback Jack Coan, the dominance of tight end Michael Mayer and the resilience showed with winning an overtime game in a tough road environment are all highlights from the thrilling 41-38 Notre Dame victory Sunday night over Florida State.
The play of the Irish offensive line — especially in the running game — and the work along of its defense line were a couple of glaring disappointments.
Following is bit of what we saw, and what’s to come.
Three Numbers/Observations
5.5 — Average yards per rush for Florida State against Notre Dame after the Seminoles went for 264 rushing yards on 48 carries.
FSU averaged 199.9 rushing yards per game last season.
Seminole redshirt sophomore Jashaun Corbin had 15 carries for 144 yards, a 9.6 per-carry average.
In all, Florida State averaged 6.0 yards per offensive play Sunday night.
1.9 — Average yards per rush for Notre Dame against the Seminoles. One of the biggest surprises in the season-opener was an inability for the Irish to run the football against an entirely overhauled FSU front seven.
Notre Dame had 35 carries for only 65 yards with tailbacks Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree combining for just 25 carries for 73 yards, only a 2.9 per-rush average.
