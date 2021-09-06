3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following FSU game

The play of Irish quarterback Jack Coan, the dominance of tight end Michael Mayer and the resilience showed with winning an overtime game in a tough road environment are all highlights from the thrilling 41-38 Notre Dame victory Sunday night over Florida State.

The play of the Irish offensive line — especially in the running game — and the work along of its defense line were a couple of glaring disappointments.

Following is bit of what we saw, and what’s to come.