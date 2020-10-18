Dating back to November, 2017, Notre Dame is now 9-1 in its last 10 games decided by a touchdown or less.

This is akin to if you can win at a .600 clip in Major League Baseball, you will be a contender.

When it comes to close games, they tend to even out in the wash over time, but the top teams generally have a habit of winning most of them.

During Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular season march in 2012, it was 5-0 in games determined by seven points or less, not including holding on in the finale at USC to win 22-13, a game closer than the margin of victory indicated.

Four years later during a nightmare 4-8 campaign, the Fighting Irish were 1-6 in outcomes determined by seven points or less. In five of them they had a fourth quarter lead, and in the sixth they were tied in the fourth quarter.

Those were the two extremes under head coach Brian Kelly — 5-0 one year and 1-6 the other — for an “even out in the wash” 6-6 result.