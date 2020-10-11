3 OBSERVATIONS

More and more, college football is reminding me of the defunct Arena Football League.

No, this is not an old man, get-off-my-lawn rant, and how the game “used to be better.”

Like technology, medicine or life in general, football constantly evolves and one must change with the present and future rather than live in the past. Still, today’s game is reminding me of the arena days where the rules and talent have swung so much toward the advantage of the offense, that defense is more about damage control than dominance