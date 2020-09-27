3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 OBSERVATIONS
This is the fifth time in the nine seasons since 2012 that Notre Dame finished September unbeaten.
Okay, it’s only two games (which is what used to be a norm decades ago), but we were anticipating this anyway even without the postponement of the game at Wake Forest this Saturday that will now be held (hopefully) Dec. 12.
But consider that in the 21 years from 1991-2011, Notre Dame finished September unblemished only twice: 1993 and 2002. A major reason why was Michigan and Michigan State were regulars on the September slate, often back to back. Sweeping that tandem was an onerous task — especially when the Spartans had a 10-4 series advantage from 1997-2010. Difficult to fathom now, isn’t it?
That’s not even including five wins by a third Big Ten regular, Purdue, another September regular, against Notre Dame in the 12-year Joe Tiller era from 1997-2008. Difficult to fathom now, isn’t it?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news