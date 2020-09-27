This is the fifth time in the nine seasons since 2012 that Notre Dame finished September unbeaten.

Okay, it’s only two games (which is what used to be a norm decades ago), but we were anticipating this anyway even without the postponement of the game at Wake Forest this Saturday that will now be held (hopefully) Dec. 12.

But consider that in the 21 years from 1991-2011, Notre Dame finished September unblemished only twice: 1993 and 2002. A major reason why was Michigan and Michigan State were regulars on the September slate, often back to back. Sweeping that tandem was an onerous task — especially when the Spartans had a 10-4 series advantage from 1997-2010. Difficult to fathom now, isn’t it?