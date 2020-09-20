From 1 through 85, the Notre Dame scholarship roster is the strongest in 30 years, which has helped make it a “program” the past four years.

News prior to kickoff about the unavailability of eight players, including four starters or co-starters on defense, was a yawner to me. Of course, a main reason is USF is undergoing significant rebuilding, and it wasn’t going to matter in this game.

But think about this: Notre Dame was down to its No. 4 Buck linebacker with sophomore Jack Kiser (behind the trio of juniors Jack Lamb, recovering from hip surgery, and junior Shayne Simon, plus sophomore Marist Liufau, who started last week) — yet Kiser’s strong and confident downhill aggressiveness and soundness earned him the game ball.

Here’s part 2 of it: four-star sophomore recruit Osita Ekwonu is yet another option. He’d be starting at many Power 5 schools, yet might be a fifth option here.