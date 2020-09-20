3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 OBSERVATIONS
From 1 through 85, the Notre Dame scholarship roster is the strongest in 30 years, which has helped make it a “program” the past four years.
News prior to kickoff about the unavailability of eight players, including four starters or co-starters on defense, was a yawner to me. Of course, a main reason is USF is undergoing significant rebuilding, and it wasn’t going to matter in this game.
But think about this: Notre Dame was down to its No. 4 Buck linebacker with sophomore Jack Kiser (behind the trio of juniors Jack Lamb, recovering from hip surgery, and junior Shayne Simon, plus sophomore Marist Liufau, who started last week) — yet Kiser’s strong and confident downhill aggressiveness and soundness earned him the game ball.
Here’s part 2 of it: four-star sophomore recruit Osita Ekwonu is yet another option. He’d be starting at many Power 5 schools, yet might be a fifth option here.
• The No. 3 Mike linebacker, sophomore J.D. Bertrand, was singled out by head coach Brian Kelly, along with Kiser, in the preseason as someone who was giving the starting offense huge difficulties while excelling on the scout team.
• The defensive line rotation has become a staple of exceptional depth, a strong contrast to the first half of the Kelly era when players such as Isaac Rochell, Sheldon Day, Ethan Johnson, etc., had to take 60 or more snaps per game — more than 90 by Rochell in 2014 versus Northwestern. The fatigue showed by the end of the year.
