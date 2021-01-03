In major bowl/playoff settings, the most consistently disheartening aspect is how quickly Notre Dame falls behind by two touchdowns in the opening minutes/series.

The Fighting Irish have played in seven major bowls/playoff games since the turn of the century, or starting with the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, a 41-9 loss to Oregon State.

Out of the 420 minutes, Notre Dame has had the lead for 2:57 — and 0:00 in the last five.

Believe it or not, my first hope in this year’s matchup against Alabama was, “Just don’t be down 14-0 after the first two possessions by each team — and be within one score at halftime to inspire hope.”

Sure enough, two possessions by both teams into the game, it was 14-0 Alabama with 4:19 left in the first quarter, and 21-7 at halftime. Talk about seeing this movie previously:

• In the 2016 Fiesta Bowl versus Ohio State, it was 14-0 Buckeyes with 7:41 remaining in the first quarter, and the Irish were down 28-14 at the half in the 44-28 defeat.

• In the 2013 BCS Championship against Alabama, the Crimson Tsunami was up 14-0 by the 6:14 mark of the first quarter, and just like two days ago, it tallied touchdowns on each of its first three possessions. (The halftime score in 2013 was 28-0, so at least that’s one upgrade in 2020.)

• In the 2007 Sugar Bowl versus LSU, the Tigers were up 14-0 with 6:03 remaining in the first quarter en route to a 41-14 conquest.