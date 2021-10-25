3-2-1: Notre Dame observations and predictions after beating USC

With more than 100 elite and impressionable high school recruits in town for the USC game weekend — and Notre Dame looking to extend the nation’s longest winning streak against unranked teams to 37 games — the Irish accomplished both in a 31-16 win Saturday night over the Trojans.

On a perfect October weather night in South Bend, Notre Dame didn’t trail and was never legitimately threatened in an electric prime-time atmosphere that will be hard for many of those elite prep prospects to soon forget.

“This is our game, and it means a lot,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said immediately afterward when asked about the importance of playing and beating this longtime rival. “It means a lot to our kids. It means a lot to our university, everybody associated with it.”