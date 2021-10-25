3-2-1: Notre Dame observations and predictions after beating USC
With more than 100 elite and impressionable high school recruits in town for the USC game weekend — and Notre Dame looking to extend the nation’s longest winning streak against unranked teams to 37 games — the Irish accomplished both in a 31-16 win Saturday night over the Trojans.
On a perfect October weather night in South Bend, Notre Dame didn’t trail and was never legitimately threatened in an electric prime-time atmosphere that will be hard for many of those elite prep prospects to soon forget.
“This is our game, and it means a lot,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said immediately afterward when asked about the importance of playing and beating this longtime rival. “It means a lot to our kids. It means a lot to our university, everybody associated with it.”
3 Numbers/Observations
4 — Consecutive victories for Notre Dame against USC, which is the longest winning streak for the Irish in this rivalry since they won 11 straight from 1983-93. The victory also moved Kelly to 8-3 in this series. When Kelly took the Irish top job in 2010, USC had defeated Notre Dame eight straight times.
138 — Rushing yards by junior running back Kyren Williams — including two rushing touchdowns — which marked his first 100-yard game this season and was 47 more yards than his previous season high of 91 against Purdue. And with six catches for 42 yards, Williams was also Notre Dame’s leading receiver. Williams’ 31 touches against USC marked a career high, and his 25 carries tied his most rushing attempts in a game while at Notre Dame.
29 — The number of uncommitted recruits on campus from the high school classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 who already hold Notre Dame scholarship offers. Billed as the “biggest” and most important recruiting weekend at Notre Dame in about four decades, these 29 high school stars were included in a group of about 110 elite prep players on hand for an eventful campus weekend and an impressive Irish win.
