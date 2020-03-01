News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 09:07:27 -0600') }} football Edit

3-2-1 Notre Dame LB Analysis: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}