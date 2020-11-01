3-2-1: Notre Dame-Clemson Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 OBSERVATIONS
Look for both Clemson and Notre Dame to be in peak mental shape on Saturday night.
An ideal situation I was hoping for versus Clemson was the Tigers coming into town with a blowout victory against Boston College. What I did not want was for them to encounter game pressure for the first time in 2020.
Instead, they were jolted early by some roundhouses, fell behind 28-10, trailed about three-quarters of the time (Notre Dame has been behind only 19:47 out of a possible 360 minutes this season) and had to rally in the fourth quarter for a 34-28 victory.
It reminded me of the last time the No. 1 team came into Notre Dame Stadium — USC in 2005 after two weeks earlier having been down 21-3 at Arizona State, still trailing in the fourth quarter, and finally emerging with a 38-28 conquest.
Those who have read me through the years know I am more into the psychology/intangibles of competition than pure matchups (other than obvious disparities in personnel). Superpowers like the Trojans back then or the Tigers now possess that supreme confidence/poise to respond when taken to the wall. My hope was that a first such circumstance would be at Notre Dame, where there is more of a talent base and experience to exploit it than at Boston College.
That rally against the Eagles should be as beneficial this week to the Tigers as Notre Dame’s 12-7 scare against Louisville was on Oct. 17. Everyone, superpower or not, will face such situations in the course of a campaign where their football lives flash before their eyes against a heavy underdog — and then facilitates them getting “scared straight.”
At the same time, I sense an inner confidence in this Fighting Irish unit that should have them have a healthy respect but not awe of Clemson. I anticipate Notre Dame will play with a similar confident and poised aggression that it showed against USC in 2005. I do believe all-around this Irish team is better than that 2005 unit from player 1 through 60, whereas the Tigers, especially minus Trevor Lawrence, could be more vulnerable.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news