Look for both Clemson and Notre Dame to be in peak mental shape on Saturday night.

An ideal situation I was hoping for versus Clemson was the Tigers coming into town with a blowout victory against Boston College. What I did not want was for them to encounter game pressure for the first time in 2020.

Instead, they were jolted early by some roundhouses, fell behind 28-10, trailed about three-quarters of the time (Notre Dame has been behind only 19:47 out of a possible 360 minutes this season) and had to rally in the fourth quarter for a 34-28 victory.

It reminded me of the last time the No. 1 team came into Notre Dame Stadium — USC in 2005 after two weeks earlier having been down 21-3 at Arizona State, still trailing in the fourth quarter, and finally emerging with a 38-28 conquest.

Those who have read me through the years know I am more into the psychology/intangibles of competition than pure matchups (other than obvious disparities in personnel). Superpowers like the Trojans back then or the Tigers now possess that supreme confidence/poise to respond when taken to the wall. My hope was that a first such circumstance would be at Notre Dame, where there is more of a talent base and experience to exploit it than at Boston College.