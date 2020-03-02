News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 09:09:05 -0600') }} football Edit

3-2-1 Analysis Of Notre Dame Safeties: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.

That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.

Our position-by-position preview continues with the safeties.

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKERS/ROVERS

A 2019 Freshman All-American, Kyle Hamilton is dressed to kill with his football future.
A 2019 Freshman All-American, Kyle Hamilton is dressed to kill with his football future. (Mike Miller)

Scholarship Safeties/Nickels (5)

Number in parentheses indicate years of eligibility remaining.

Senior — Isaiah Pryor (2)

Last year at Ohio State, the current Notre Dame graduate transfer was listed at 6-2, 200

Juniors — D.J. Brown (3) & Houston Griffith (2)

Last year Brown was listed at 6-0, 198 and Griffith the same.

Sophomores — Litchfield Ajavon (4) & Kyle Hamilton (3)

Last year Ajavon was listed at 6-0, 192 and Hamilton 6-4, 210.

Freshmen None


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}