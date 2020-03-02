3-2-1 Analysis Of Notre Dame Safeties: Observations, Questions & Prediction
Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.
That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.
Our position-by-position preview continues with the safeties.
Scholarship Safeties/Nickels (5)
Number in parentheses indicate years of eligibility remaining.
Senior — Isaiah Pryor (2)
Last year at Ohio State, the current Notre Dame graduate transfer was listed at 6-2, 200
Juniors — D.J. Brown (3) & Houston Griffith (2)
Last year Brown was listed at 6-0, 198 and Griffith the same.
Sophomores — Litchfield Ajavon (4) & Kyle Hamilton (3)
Last year Ajavon was listed at 6-0, 192 and Hamilton 6-4, 210.
Freshmen — None
