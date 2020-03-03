News More News
3-2-1 Analysis Of Notre Dame Corners: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Notre Dame’s 2020 spring practice begins Thursday, March 5.

That will be the lone session until Tuesday, March 17, because spring break will begin at the end of classes on March 6 through March 15. The remainder of the 15 allowed spring drills will take place through the Blue-Gold Game on April 18.

Our position-by-position preview continues with the cornerbacks.

Shaun Crawford returning for a sixth year is a huge boost to a youth-laden secondary.
Cornerbacks (8)

Numbers in parentheses indicate years of eligibility remaining.

Sixth-Year Senior — Shaun Crawford (1)

Listed last year at 5-9, 180

Seniors None

Junior TaRiq Bracy (2)

Listed last year at 5-10, 170

Sophomores — Cam Hart (4), Isaiah Rutherford (4) & K.J. Wallace (4)

Hart was listed last year at 6-2 ½, 208, Rutherford 6-0 ½, 188 and Wallace 5-10, 191

Freshmen — Ramon Henderson (4), Clarence Lewis (4) & Caleb Offord (4)

Henderson is listed at 6-3, 180, Lewis 6-0, 180 and Offord 6-1, 170. Henderson and Offord enrolled in January, while Lewis will do so in June.

{{ article.author_name }}