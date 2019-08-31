We are having a new weekly in-season feature that is built around the already existing 3-2-1 columns. Instead of three observations, two questions and a prediction, I will offer three observations about the upcoming opponent based on film and data study, two matchups to watch during the game, and one crucial component to Notre Dame being victorious in that battle.

Defensive end Tabarius Peterson is part of an athletic but undersized Louisville defense. (Louisville Athletics)

I will have one focusing on the opponent offense and one on the defense. Today we begin with a look at the Louisville defense and its matchup against the Fighting Irish offense. To get a read on what the Cardinals bring to the table I broke down film of the 2018 Appalachian State scheme and film of Louisville from last season to see what kind of talent the Cardinals are bringing to the table.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1. This is an undersized defense, but it can run – The Cardinals will run what on paper is a 3-4 defense, but it could be described as a 4-2-5 at times and a 3-3-5 at times, depending on how it lines up. There are three down linemen and another linebacker that can be considered part of the “front four.” That group weighs on average just 261.8 pounds. Beyond that, just one starter – senior nose tackle G.G. Robinson (6-4, 295) – weighs more than 254 pounds. Louisville’s starting ends – junior Tabarius Peterson and sophomore Dayna Kinnaird – weigh just 252 and 254 pounds, respectively. Backup Ty Tyler – who will play a lot and could end up starting this season – weighs 260 pounds, and the backup nose tackle – junior Jared Goldwire – weighs 286 pounds.

This is a small front, and its two deep at inside linebacker averages just 224 pounds. That group will go against a Notre Dame offensive line that weighs an average of 308.8 pounds. Notre Dame has just one player – junior right tackle Robert Hainsey – that weighs less than 300 pounds, and that happens to be the team’s best blocker. Notre Dame’s three interior blockers weigh and average of 314.7 pounds. What Louisville does have, however, is a front seven that has some quickness and ability to disrupt. 2. Louisville is going to be multiple and aggressive – That leads to observations number two, and that is that defensive coordinator Bryan Brown is going to be aggressive and throw a lot at the Irish defense. Brown was the architect of an Appalachian State defense that ranked fourth in scoring defense and sixth in total defense last season, and he did it with an undersized front seven. Breaking down the Appalachian State defense you see several themes emerge. The defensive linemen are going to slant a lot and look to penetrate all game. They won’t just stand there and let the bigger Irish blockers blow them off the ball. At some point every linebacker on the field will blitz or stunt at some point. Brown will bring second and third level pressures all night long, and then occasionally he’ll try to throw you off by showing blitz and then dropping eight defenders into coverage. In the run game, you’ll see the safeties flying downhill and trying to play the alleys and support the linebackers. It’s all part of the aggressive package that is built to not only mask the lack of size, but to use it to his advantage. You’ll especially see this aggressiveness on third-down. 3. The ground game will be the key – Appalachian State went 20-6 the last two seasons, but there was a pattern when it struggled or lost, at least on defense. The Mountaineers gave up 175 rushing yards or more in just eight of those games, giving up an average of 214 yards, 5.1 yards per rush and 32.4 points in those games. Appalachian State went 2-6 in those games. It went 1-5 in games where it gave up more than 200 yards. In the other 18 games the Mountaineers went 16-2, giving up just 98.6 rushing yards and 9.9 points per game.

TWO MATCHUPS TO WATCH

1. WR Chase Claypool vs. CB Cornelius Sturghill, CB Anthony Johnson, CB Chandler Jones and CB PJ Mbanasor – If Louisville defends Notre Dame even remotely the way it did when the staff was at Appalachian State, there will be plenty of one-on-one opportunities with senior wideout Chase Claypool matched up against the Cardinal corners. Claypool has been dominant throughout the spring and fall camp, and now he’ll get his chance to show it off during games. Notre Dame needs Claypool to make Louisville pay for any snaps where it tries to defend him one-on-one. If he can dominate those reps, it will force the Cardinals to alter their defense, use a safety to help double Claypool, which then provides more opportunities for slot players and the run game to flourish. The senior wideout ripping off big gains early will also force Louisville to think long and hard about continuing to pressure and attack the Irish offense. If they continue to do so, Claypool should have a big night. 2. WR Lawrence Keys vs. OLB Rodjay Burns, S Russ Yeast – I didn’t pick any up front matchups because the OL/DL matchup was already discussed. A key matchup that I do think could be key to this game, especially early, is sophomore wideout Lawrence Keys III against outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and strong safety Russ Yeast. Keys is making his first career start, and it’s his first real action. Burns is a converted defensive back that is essentially playing the rover spot in the Louisville defense, so he can cover better than your typical outside linebacker. When Burns is playing near the box or blitzes, it will likely pit Keys against Yeast. Whoever he’s lined up against, Notre Dame needs Keys to turn his practice performance into gameday production. He’s got the speed to beat defenders across the field on crossers and short routes, which could help the Irish take advantage of the linebacker blitzes, and will help move the chains. Keys is also fast and dynamic enough to stretch the field and do damage after the catch. It’s a tall task for a player making his first career start, and one with zero career catches, but the better Keys plays the harder it will be to contain the Irish pass attack.

ONE KEY TO A NOTRE DAME VICTORY