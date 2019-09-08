Notre Dame was off in week two, but the Irish opponents had an interesting weekend. Their opponents went 8-2 during the weekend, with one of those losses coming at the hands of another opponent.

THREE OBSERVATIONS

1. Georgia hasn’t hit its stride yet– After watching Georgia jump to an 2-0 start it’s obvious the Bulldogs have not yet hit their stride.

The Bulldogs have outscored their first two opponents 93-23, blasting an 0-2 Vanderbilt team in week one and a 1-1 FCS opponent in week two. Despite the dominance on paper, after watching both games it’s obvious that Georgia hasn’t hit its stride yet. They simply out-talented those opponents much like Notre Dame did to Louisville in its opener.

Georgia has rushed for 296 yards per game in its first two games, bullying its opponents, but it’s pass game has been efficient but overall has lacked explosiveness. There are two ways to evaluate the fact they haven’t quite lit the world on fire yet, and both might be true. One is that Georgia is breaking in a very young group of wide receivers. Two is that Georgia doesn’t want to show Notre Dame a lot against inferior opponents.

I would expect the Bulldogs to take another step forward against Arkansas State (1-1) this weekend.