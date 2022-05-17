2024 Rivals100 DL Justin Scott shares level of interest in ND after offer
May 5 has the potential to be a day that Justin Scott looks back on as a turning point in his recruitment.On that day, the Chicago St. Ignatius product reported scholarship offers from Notre Dame a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news