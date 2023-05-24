2024 four-star DT Owen Wafle decommits from Notre Dame
Ahead of 2024 defensive end target Loghan Thomas' college decision Wednesday night, Notre Dame's 2024 recruiting class got a little bit smaller.
Four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle decommitted from the Irish in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. He originally committed to Notre Dame last May and last visited for the Blue-Gold Game in April.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defender is ranked as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2024 class and reports 21 total offers, including those from Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Syracuse and West Virginia.
The loss of Wafle drops Notre Dame’s 2024 class to 15 players. The Irish rank No. 4 in the Rivals 2024 team rankings with 1,757 points. They trail Georgia, Michigan and LSU.
After losing the Princeton (N.J.) Hun School recruit, Notre Dame does not have any defensive tackles currently committed.
The Irish are now likely shifting their focus to two 2024 defensive tackle targets, five-star Justin Scott and three-star Sean Sevillano Jr. The latter has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for June 9-11.
You can see where Inside ND Sports believes Scott, Sevillano and the rest of Notre Dame's 2024 targets stand with their recruitments on The Heat Index.
