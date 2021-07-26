 Notre Dame Men's Basketball Recruiting: 2023 Top-50 Forward Xavier Booker Talks Fighting Irish Interest, Upcoming Visit
2023 Top-50 Forward Xavier Booker Talks Notre Dame, Upcoming Visit

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame’s first 2023 offer to a frontcourt player went to one of the top prospects in Indiana.

The Irish offered four-star Indianapolis Cathedral forward Xavier Booker in late June, shortly after coaches were allowed to directly contact 2023 recruits. He has become an important early target for head coach Mike Brey and staff in the 2023 class. And he’s interested enough in Notre Dame to take a visit.

Forward Xavier Booker is one of two 2023 recruits with a Notre Dame offer.
Forward Xavier Booker is one of two 2023 recruits with a Notre Dame offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Booker, the No. 35 player in the class, will make a trip to Notre Dame for an unofficial visit Tuesday. It’s the result of frequent communication and with the Irish coaches.

“I talk to them every week,” Booker said. “I’ve been talking to [associate head coach Anthony] Solomon and Coach Brey. They seem like good people and they’ve shown real interest in me.”

