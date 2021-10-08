2023 QB Parker Leise makes third trip to Notre Dame

Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East quarterback Parker Leise made another trip to Notre Dame this past weekend. His first was in May when he was in Indiana for a Rivals camp and also made a trip over to South Bend for a self-guided tour during the dead period. He participated in a prospect camp at Notre Dame back in June and saw his first game experience in South Bend when the Irish fell against Cincinnati Oct. 2. Each trip to Notre Dame only seems to get better and better for the 6-2, 215-pound class of 2023 prospect.

“I appreciate the Notre Dame game day invite from Coach [Tommy] Rees and Aaryn Kearney,” Leise said. “Each visit exceeds my expectations. Notre Dame is special. The atmosphere was exciting. I love the support the Irish fans gave the team to the end. “It was not the outcome we wanted, but you can just tell the team is going to respond in a big way.” As one would expect, Leise kept a close eye on the Notre Dame quarterback position, which had some highs, but the Irish offense mainly struggled during the contest. Leise saw plenty of positives from that side of the ball. “Naturally I am going to watch the quarterbacks mostly and what their individual skill set and strengths are in relation to the offense,” Leise explained. “Although it was probably not the game plan, I loved seeing [Jack] Coan, [Tyler] Buchner and [Drew] Pyne all get action. I was most impressed by how the team responded to the adversity after half time making the proper adjustments.