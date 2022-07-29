2023 PG Markus Burton commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame has added its first commit in the 2023 class.
Local basketball product Markus Burton announced he will continue his basketball career at Notre Dame. The Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn High rising senior's announcement comes just three days after he visited Notre Dame and earned a scholarship offer.
The 2023 point guard emerged on the college basketball recruiting scene in January of his junior season. Bethel University was the first school to officially recognize Burton's (6-foot, 170 pounds) potential by offering a scholarship. Purdue Fort Wayne became the second about a week before his season concluded.
In 27 games last season, Burton averaged 27.2 points, 5.6 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. He led the Kingsmen to a 24-3 season, including a 13-game win streak, before losing to Chesterton (Ind.) High.
Over the last five weeks, Burton’s recruitment has heated up with 10 offers, including Miami (Ohio), Ball State, Appalachian State and Western Michigan. Notre Dame was the most recent school to offer.
Burton's commitment marks a streak of head coach Mike Brey adding a recruit from Indiana for three straight years.
