2023 four-star WR Rodney Gallagher expedites commitment to May 25
One of Notre Dame’s top 2023 wide receiver targets has moved up his decision date.
After setting an initial July 4 commitment date, four-star recruit Rodney Gallagher from Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands will now reveal his commitment on Wednesday, he announced on Sunday.
Notre Dame hosted Gallagher for the first time on April 23 for the Blue-Gold Game; The next day, he included the Irish in a top-eight with Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He also intended to officially visit Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State and West Virginia next month.
Gallagher told national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman that he will be choosing from his top eight, and he will only take one official visit, which will be to the school where he decides to commit.
The Irish offered in May 2021 and impressed him during his first time on campus.
“They expressed how important I am to them,” Gallagher said. “Me getting up there changed my thoughts on them a lot in a good way. So, I'm excited.”
On Tuesday, Gallagher unofficially visited Virginia Tech. Penn State and Pitt have hosted him five times each. At last week’s Rivals Camp Philadelphia, recruits predicted Gallagher to choose either Penn State or Pitt. His Rivals Futurecast currently favors Penn State.
One team to watch for Gallagher is West Virginia. Morgantown is about 30 miles away from Laurel Highlands, and WVU is his first scheduled official visit (June 3). The No. 18 wide receiver in the class visited last month, and the Mountaineers are still searching for their first wide receiver commit in the class.
Gallagher’s announcement will be at 3 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at his high school.
