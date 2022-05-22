2023 four-star WR Rodney Gallagher expedites commitment to May 25

After setting an initial July 4 commitment date, four-star recruit Rodney Gallagher from Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands will now reveal his commitment on Wednesday, he announced on Sunday.

One of Notre Dame’s top 2023 wide receiver targets has moved up his decision date.

Notre Dame hosted Gallagher for the first time on April 23 for the Blue-Gold Game; The next day, he included the Irish in a top-eight with Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He also intended to officially visit Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State and West Virginia next month.

Gallagher told national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman that he will be choosing from his top eight, and he will only take one official visit, which will be to the school where he decides to commit.

The Irish offered in May 2021 and impressed him during his first time on campus.