Five days out from his college commitment, Brandyn Hillman has zeroed in on five schools. The three-star multi-position prospect from Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland High is down to Notre Dame, Southern California, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and North Carolina. And the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hillman will call one of those schools home when he makes his commitment on his mother's birthday on Thursday. Hillman's decision comes after an expedited recruitment that began in late September. Since then, he has racked up 15 scholarship offers and made game-day visits to all his finalists besides USC. He sees each school as a potential fit — he just has to find the best one. "The way the programs carried themselves," Hillman told Inside ND Sports of what he was looking for during his visits. "Academic-wise and football-wise. Being at the schools with the way they carried themselves, I can see my future in those schools. So I decided to make those five my five."

Last summer, Hillman camped at Virginia Tech, but his only reported scholarship offer came from Norfolk State. He then received one from Howard University on Sept. 24. However, four days after that one, his recruitment completely blew up. Hillman reported nine scholarship offers in two days, including one from Notre Dame. He made his first visit to North Carolina to watch the Tar Heels take on Virginia Tech on Oct. 1 and reported an offer from them four days following his trip. Two weeks later, he opted to use his first official visit to Notre Dame and came away feeling like a priority. Following his mid-October trip to South Bend, the Irish have constantly been in communication. Hillman is being recruited as a true athlete by Notre Dame with the ability to play offensive skill positions or defensive back. The main coach recruiting him from the Irish has been head coach Marcus Freeman. And he has left Hillman with a continued inspiring message throughout his recruitment. "If I give him four years, he'll give me 40," said Hillman, reciting Freeman's message. "The 'four for 40' really stood out to me at Notre Dame, and I witnessed it in person when I went on my OV."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTM5NDM1Njc1MyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

During his Notre Dame visit, Hillman experienced many special moments. Among them was meeting Hall of Famers, including former star wide receiver Tim Brown. Getting the chance to speak with former Heisman Trophy winner Brown was his favorite moment out of anyone of his visits. "He really broke down the university," Hillman said. "We had a one-on-one conversation. So that stood out to me." After his trip from Notre Dame, Hillman returned to North Carolina for the Pittsburgh game on Oct. 29. His visit was accompanied by a top eight schools list that also included Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia later that day. The announcement of his commitment date was made the following day. But even with his commitment date in mind, Hillman still kept his recruitment open and expressed interest in other schools.